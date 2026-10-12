‘Heart Signal 4’ star Kim Ji-young on the parenting battle that leaves her wiped out: “Exhausted and collapsing every day”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Kim Ji-young of ‘Heart Signal 4’ opened up about the realities of being worn out by parenting and offered warm words of comfort to mothers who blame themselves by comparing their lives with hers. She also candidly shared the struggles of raising a child.

On the 12th, Kim Ji-young posted a photo on her social media, saying, “I may show you only the relatively beautiful parts of my daily life on social media, but I, too, end up exhausted and collapsing every day, completely wiped out.”

The photo shows Kim Ji-young asleep from exhaustion after looking after her child.

Kim Ji-young also spoke candidly about her daily life these days. “I have so little time that I can’t even read. I turn a blind eye to the housework, and these days I’m learning to accept the things I can’t control,” she said. She added, “Just today, I held my daughter, who was wailing during a formula-feeding strike, and soothed her for an hour while feeding her. It’s an endless repeat.” She shared the difficulties of parenting.

In particular, Kim Ji-young left a heartfelt message for mothers who say they blame themselves when they look at her daily life. “I get quite a few DMs from people saying they blame themselves or feel they should do better when they see how diligently I live while raising a baby, but honestly, there’s absolutely no need to feel that way,” she stressed.

“I, too, have many days when I just manage to get through the day, and there’s more I haven’t done than there are things I want to do,” Kim Ji-young said. “Life is much the same for everyone.” She added, “We’re all living quite courageously on our own battlefields,” and urged people, “Don’t look down on an ordinary day as something shabby.”

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young became known after appearing on Channel A’s ‘Heart Signal 4,’ which aired in 2023. She married businessman Yoon Soo-young, who is six years her senior, last February and gave birth to her first daughter in July that same year. She currently stays connected with her followers by sharing her childbirth experience and everyday life as a mother on social media and her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.