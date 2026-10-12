“Lavish first-birthday party at a wedding hall? So over the top”... Im Ra-ra and Son Min-soo finally explain: “This is the last one; no third child”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Im Ra-ra has spoken out about the controversy surrounding the lavish first-birthday party for her twins. She said the plan was originally to hold a small gathering with family, but the event grew after her near-death experience during childbirth made her want to see everyone she had missed.

On the 11th, a video titled “First-Birthday Party Prep in Emergency Mode!! The Infamous First Hair Salon Visit! What Happens When We Take the Twins?! Their Reaction!?” was posted on the YouTube channel Enjoy Couple. It showed Im Ra-ra and her husband, Son Min-soo, preparing for the twins, Kang-i and Dan-i, to turn one, and shared how the party grew in scale.

That day, Son Min-soo asked Im Ra-ra, “Weren’t we going to keep the first-birthday party small? How did it suddenly turn into this?” Im Ra-ra replied, “It’s an occupational hazard. There’s a story behind it,” and began explaining why the party became bigger than expected.

According to Im Ra-ra, she had not planned a lavish first-birthday party from the outset. She initially intended to invite only both sides of the family and hold a small gathering. But an unexpected catalyst came while she was talking about the party at a hair and makeup salon.

She recalled, “The party came up, and when I said I wanted to keep it to family, a staff member said, ‘Your wedding was so much fun. I want to go again.’”

She said her thinking gradually changed as she heard from people around her. Im Ra-ra said, “I started thinking I should show the guests something fun. I didn’t want to do anything predictable,” and explained that she began planning everything herself, from the entrance music and how they would make their entrance to the celebratory song. Although she had planned a simple family gathering, she said the event gradually grew as she also wanted to give the guests a special memory if she was going to put in the effort to prepare it.

The emergency Im Ra-ra experienced during childbirth also played a part. She shared that many people she knew adored the twins, and that there were also people she had wanted to see but had been unable to meet for various reasons.

Im Ra-ra particularly drew attention when she said, “When I was rushed away once, there were people I wanted to see. After experiencing my life flash before my eyes, I thought I should see everyone I wanted to see.”

Her experience of coming close to death during childbirth also changed her outlook on life. Having keenly felt how precious time with loved ones is, she said she wanted to use the children’s first birthday as an occasion to gather with people she had wanted to see for a long time.

She added, “One advantage of having twins is that we can celebrate their first birthdays all at once. As I thought about seeing the people I wanted to see, things gradually grew.” She said that since it was an occasion to celebrate both twins turning one, she wanted to invite people she was grateful to and celebrate together.

She also explained why the parents decided to prepare a congratulatory performance themselves. Im Ra-ra said, “While we were doing ‘The Return of Superman,’ people asked, ‘Aren’t the parents going to do anything?’” She explained, “I can’t dance, so I said I’d sing.” Since they had shared the twins’ daily lives on the show, she said she felt that the parents, too, should prepare something special, not just the children.

The couple’s candid reaction to the scale of the party also made people laugh. Looking back on the preparations, they said, “While we were getting ready, we realized that at this point, we’re getting married again,” expressing surprise at how the event rivaled a wedding. Im Ra-ra then firmly declared, “This is Mom’s last first-birthday party. There won’t be a third child,” adding to the laughter.

However, Im Ra-ra expressed some reservations about how excessively lavish the party might appear. Given that many people these days skip first-birthday parties or keep them small and family-only, she seemed aware that her choice could be seen as over the top.

Im Ra-ra candidly admitted, “These days, many people don’t have first-birthday parties, so I feel uneasy that we seem to be making such a fuss.”

She added, “Because of the nature of my work, filming was involved too, so the event grew in scale, and many people helped us,” and said, “I hope those watching the video will look kindly on us and think, ‘The twins’ mom nearly died and survived, so that’s why she’s making such a fuss.’”

Son Min-soo and Im Ra-ra are a comedian-and-creator couple who have won fans while running the YouTube channel Enjoy Couple. After dating for nine years, they married in May 2023 and, after struggling with infertility, conceived twins through IVF.

Recently, to celebrate the twins’ first birthday, they held a party at a banquet hall in Seoul’s Gangnam District on the 4th, drawing attention. The event reportedly involved a total of 45 people in filming-related roles alone, including 28 members of the KBS2 show The Return of Superman’s production crew, eight members of the Enjoy Couple YouTube team, and nine event videographers, which had previously surprised people.

Online, opinions were divided between those who said, “They were simply celebrating the children’s first birthday in style,” and those who asked, “Isn’t the scale a bit excessive?” sparking heated debate.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.