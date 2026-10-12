Sora Choi welcomes a daughter seven years into marriage, cradles look-alike baby girl: “Her name is Lee Choi”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Model Sora Choi has become a mother to a baby girl, seven years after getting married.

On the 12th, Sora Choi posted a photo on social media without adding a caption.

The photo shows Sora Choi taking a selfie with her daughter in her arms. The baby is fast asleep in her mother’s arms, while Sora gazes at her with a bright smile, making for a heartwarming scene. The moment conveys all the joy of becoming a mother.

Last May, Sora Choi drew attention by confidently walking the runway while pregnant at the Chanel 2026 Métiers d’art collection fashion show. At the time, her agency confirmed, “It is true that Sora Choi is pregnant.”

On the 1st, Sora Choi shared a full-term maternity photoshoot and an interview in a magazine, expressing her feelings ahead of the birth and her affection for her child.

At the time, Sora Choi explained, “The baby’s nickname is Cherry. It’s a girl, and I named her Choi. It’s a name I’d chosen even before we had a child. She takes my husband Kove’s surname and uses my surname as her given name, so she’s Lee Choi.”

Speaking about how pregnancy had changed her body, she opened up: “After working as a model for a long time, you notice changes in your body faster than you see them in the mirror, but the pace of change during pregnancy is incredible.” She added, “Every day, my body suddenly becomes one I don’t recognize, even though it’s my own.”

She also shared, “Then it suddenly occurred to me that my body right now is a body creating a person. Even though it’s a body I’ve looked at my whole life, it feels newly mysterious,” expressing her profound reflections on pregnancy and new life.

Sora Choi, who was born in 1992, married photographer Kove Lee in 2019. The couple held a private wedding ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, and became husband and wife. Congratulations and interest continue to pour in over the new life Sora Choi has shared as she embraces her daughter seven years after getting married.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.