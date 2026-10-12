35-Year-Old Yoon Nam-no Hasn’t Dated in 6 Years... Gets Boldly Hit On by a Woman While Eating Alone (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Chef Yoon Nam-no opens up about his dating history, saying, “I haven’t been in a relationship for six years.”

Chef Yoon Nam-no will appear on KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, airing on the 13th, and candidly open up about everything from his long-running single life to a recent experience of being flirted with.

On that day’s broadcast, Yoon Nam-no will draw attention by revealing, “I haven’t dated in six years.” He also confessed that even when he was dating in the past, his girlfriends would dump him every December. The reason chef Yoon Nam-no had to be single at the end of every year will be revealed on the show.

Yoon Nam-no, who has been single for six years, is also set to share how a woman boldly hit on him in an unexpected place. “I didn’t know I was in demand among women,” he said, recounting how he was flirted with: “I was eating alone when a woman sat down in front of me and asked what I thought of her.” The unexpected encounter has viewers wondering how Yoon Nam-no responded when the woman expressed interest in him.

Kim Poong, who appeared alongside Yoon Nam-no, will attest to his popularity, saying that people around him have been flooding him with requests to set them up with Yoon Nam-no. Kim Poong also revealed that, amid the surge in blind-date inquiries, he tried to introduce Yoon Nam-no to a flight attendant who wanted to go on a blind date with him. But he said the match ultimately didn’t happen, raising curiosity.

Why the blind date between Yoon Nam-no and the flight attendant fell through will be revealed on KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, airing Tuesday the 13th at 8:30 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.