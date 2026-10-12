Fin.K.L’s Lee Jin unleashes her star power, turning the rehearsal room upside down... Ock Joo-hyun: “You’re making me so mad”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Ock Joo-hyun was also surprised by Fin.K.L member Lee Jin’s transformed appearance. Lee Jin’s energetic turn as a camera operator, showing off her exceptional flair, brought laughter.

On the 12th, Lee Hyori shared footage of Fin.K.L’s members rehearsing on her social media account.

In the video, Lee Jin is holding a camera and has transformed into a camera operator, filming a member lying on the floor. With the wind blowing, she tosses her hair as if dancing and focuses intently on filming, catching people’s attention. Lee Jin’s serious expression as she films without a hint of a smile then makes viewers laugh.

After watching, Ock Joo-hyun shared the video on her social media account and wrote, “Ah, why have you gotten so much more flair? You’re making me so mad,” prompting laughter.

Recently, Fin.K.L’s members have shared photos of the group together and glimpses of rehearsals on their respective social media accounts, building anticipation for the group’s return after 21 years.

Meanwhile, on the 21st of last month, Gemstone E&M announced, “We are preparing for Fin.K.L’s full-group activities with the four members, Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri.”

Fin.K.L will be returning to activities as a full group for the first time in about 21 years, since the release of its 2005 digital single album, “Forever Fin.K.L.”

Gemstone E&M said, “Over the next two years, we plan to roll out a range of projects in stages, centered on new music and performances by Fin.K.L, including documentaries, variety shows, exhibitions, official merchandise, brand collaborations, advertisements and fan projects.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.