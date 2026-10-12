Hong Hyun-hee looks dramatically slimmer; intermittent fasting is her secret to losing 16 kg: “I eat three meals in eight hours” (Sixth Sense)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee shared an update, revealing that she is practicing intermittent fasting after showing off her changed appearance following an 11-kg weight loss.

On the 12th, tvN Joy released a preview for episode 5 of “Sixth Sense: B-Side,” titled “Funny Hyori-Hong(?) already making an appearance? This pairing has us ready to become fans!”

The preview showed Hong Hyun-hee stepping in as a special MC in place of Song Eun-yi, who was away due to a prior commitment, along with Girls’ Generation members Hyoyeon and Kwon Yuri (Yuri), who appeared as guests. Hong lifted the mood with her characteristic witty banter from the moment she appeared, and caught viewers’ attention with her noticeably slimmer figure.

Her much slimmer appearance compared with before especially caught viewers’ attention. In a conversation that seemed to touch on her dieting secret, Hong said, “Intermittent fasting—I’m keeping my fasting window long.”

Yoo Jae-suk was surprised and asked, “Doesn’t that mean you eat almost just one meal a day?” Hong wittily replied, “I can eat all three meals within that time,” sending the room into fits of laughter.

In the meal scene that followed, Hong showed off an enthusiastic appetite that seemed at odds with her claim that she was practicing intermittent fasting. Watching her enjoy the food, Yoo Jae-suk burst out laughing and said, “Is that really intermittent fasting? You’re eating so much.”

But that wasn’t all. When Hong went on to drink beverages one after another, Yoo added, “How many containers of drinks are you going through?” unable to hide his astonishment. Hong’s still-hearty appetite even after successfully losing weight, together with Yoo’s down-to-earth reaction as he watched her, made for some lighthearted laughs.

Meanwhile, “Sixth Sense: B-Side” is a variety show in which the cast try to figure out what is real and what is fake amid extraordinary places, people, and situations. It airs every Sunday at 7:50 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.