Song Baek-kyung furious with shaman who raised rumors of Perry’s death, as Perry remains missing 16 years on: “What do you know to speak so carelessly?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] 1TYM’s Song Baek-kyung was furious with a shaman who posted a video about the disappearance of YG producer Perry.

On the 12th, Song Baek-kyung angrily said, “Ma’am. I didn’t particularly want to watch your videos either, but somehow I ended up seeing one. And I felt my blood boil too. I could see something dark, even with my own eyes. Though I don’t know if that’s what’s in your heart.” He continued, “You asked whether this person was alive and when they went to the United States—you asked everything there was to ask. Then what exactly did you mean by saying you were ‘reading the room’? I can see needle marks on your face too, as if your eyes and nose were done on the cheap.”

Song Baek-kyung rebuked her, saying, “What do you know to blithely talk about other people’s lives and declare them alive or dead? Maybe this is why I’ve come to feel an unwarranted dislike for shamans.” He added, “Ma’am, I see something dark. Your true feelings, that is.”

Recently, a shaman identified as A used a YouTube channel to speculate about the current circumstances of Perry, a rapper and producer formerly with YG Entertainment who has been missing for 16 years. After looking at Perry’s photo, A said, “Perry’s face looks dark. Is this person really alive? It gives me a bit of a chill,” adding, “I don’t think this person is around anymore. It seems they really did go down a bad path. I see needles.” A raised the possibility that Perry had died.

Meanwhile, Perry helped drive YG Entertainment’s early rise by producing signature songs for Jinusean, Se7en, 1TYM, Lexy, Gummy, BigBang, and others.

He is a producer and rapper. However, his whereabouts have been unknown for 16 years, ever since he was last seen in Los Angeles in 2010. SBS’s Unanswered Questions has also officially begun tracking his whereabouts, renewing public interest in where he is.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.