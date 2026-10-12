Nam Ji-hyun’s Perseverance as Sogang University’s “Perfect Daughter” Impresses Even Yoo Jae-suk: “I Waited Two Hours at a Popular Restaurant”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] On “Whenever Possible,” Nam Ji-hyun shows her “perfect daughter” side as a Sogang University psychology major.

On the SBS variety show “Whenever Possible,” airing on the 13th, Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Jae-young join the “Two Yoo” MCs, Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, as “gap-time friends” (guests), looking for pockets of spare time around Sogang University.

Nam Ji-hyun draws attention by revealing an impressive record stretching back to her school days. The four meet at Sogang University, her alma mater. “I enjoyed studying even when I was a student,” she says, giving off the air of a Sogang psychology graduate and “perfect daughter.” She even surprises everyone by revealing that a quiz show led to her debut. Nam tells the story: “I appeared in a quiz segment on a TV program called ‘Jeonpa Gyeonmunrok,’ and caught the eye of a drama director.” Yoo Jae-suk responds with an envious look: “Yoo Yeon-seok seemed happy when he went to (Se)jong University, but Nam Ji-hyun is different now that she’s at (Seo)gang University.”

Nam Ji-hyun also astonishes everyone by proving that her perseverance is on another level. She says, “Once, I waited alone for two hours at a famous restaurant near my home.” Yoo Jae-suk marvels at every aspect of the “Sogang University perfect daughter,” saying, “That’s Sogang perseverance for you. You have to know how to wait a long time to do well in your studies,” prompting laughter. The four then launch into a lively debate about how long they would wait for a delicious meal. Yoo Jae-suk says, “I give up after around 30 minutes,” immediately waving his hands in refusal and making everyone burst out laughing, according to reports.

All eyes are on the broadcast airing on Tuesday the 13th to see whether Nam Ji-hyun, Sogang University’s “perfect daughter,” can put her perseverance to work on “Whenever Possible,” too.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.