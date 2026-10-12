Rapper CK treated an online troll to chicken instead of suing; belatedly revealed act of kindness: “Turned one person’s messed-up life around”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] An unexpected good deed by rapper CK, a member of the group Homies, has belatedly come to light and sparked online interest. An anecdote about CK giving a chicken gift voucher to an internet user who had sent him abusive messages has prompted a wave of warm reactions to his unexpected kindness.

Recently, a post titled “The Rapper Who Changed One Person’s Life” appeared on online forums and various social media platforms, attracting attention.

The author, identified as A, shared an anecdote about sending CK a direct message (DM) while serving as a public service worker. A said that during that time, amid a dull and listless daily routine, A repeatedly picked fights with rappers on purpose and then blocked them.

“When I was doing public service, I was so bored and life was so lame that I was messed up enough for picking fights with rappers from burner accounts, blocking them, and running off to be practically a hobby,” A recalled. “Even then, I was always sending DMs and blocking them for fun, and then CK suddenly responded like that, which threw me...”

A added, “After that incident, I came to my senses and felt bad, so I stopped. You changed my life back when I was doing public service.” A explained that CK’s unexpected response to the messages A had been sending as a joke prompted A to reflect on their behavior.

The conversation shared alongside the post drew even more attention. At the time, A sent CK a rude message out of the blue: “Your raps suck. Why do you even do it? Homies are so washed up these days. They’re not even enjoyable to listen to.” It was the kind of situation in which someone might normally show their irritation or ignore the message, but CK reacted quite differently.

Without any particular complaint or rebuttal, CK gave A a chicken gift voucher, asking, “Would you like some chicken?” Taken aback by the unexpected kindness, A asked, “Is it already used? Why are you suddenly giving it to me?” CK calmly replied, “Just because. Enjoy it, and have a good day.”

What stands out is that CK offered an unexpected gift rather than responding in kind to the other person’s rude words. A said the experience led them to reflect on their own behavior, and the anecdote quickly spread online, attracting attention.

People online have expressed surprise at CK’s refusal to react emotionally, even to abusive messages. Many have said the story is all the more meaningful because, instead of criticizing or lecturing the other person, CK responded with a small gift and a warm greeting.

CK, who was born in 2000, is a member of the hip-hop group Homies, which has been active alongside rappers Chin and Louie, as well as Kid Milli. Now that the story has belatedly come to light, CK is drawing attention not only for his music but also for his unexpectedly warm response.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.