“I want to set an example for Zerobaseone (ZB1)”... Sung Han-bin makes his all-rounder solo debut

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Sung Han-bin of the group ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) is embarking on a solo career.

A showcase celebrating the release of Sung Han-bin’s solo debut EP, DEAD:ALIVE, was held at Layer Studio 11 in Seoul’s Mapo District on the afternoon of the 12th.

Sung Han-bin debuted with ZB1 in 2023 through Mnet’s Boys Planet. ZB1 became the first K-pop act ever to sell a million copies of a debut album within a day of its release. Every album they have released since has also reached million-seller status, and they became the first fifth-generation K-pop group to surpass 10 million cumulative album sales in Korea and overseas. They conquered major international charts, including Japan’s Oricon chart, and achieved remarkable success, sweeping awards from rookie prizes at various ceremonies to No. 1 spots on music shows.

Having made his mark as ZB1’s leader on global stages while drawing on his background as a dancer, Sung Han-bin drew keen anticipation for his solo debut.

A showcase celebrating the release of the first EP, DEAD:ALIVE, by Sung Han-bin, formerly of ZB1, was held at Layer Studio in Seoul’s Mapo District on the afternoon of the 12th. Sung Han-bin is performing the title

“It’s an honor to be able to present my first solo album. I tried to capture what I do best. This is my fourth year since debut, but it’s my first time doing solo activities, so there were many challenges. I didn’t want to take the easy route; I approached this promotion with the mindset that I would grow through it. I had a lot to think about because I needed to find a direction different from what I’ve built up over the past four years. After discussing various things with the company, we created a number of elements, including tattoos, which are part of my identity, to make the album more immersive overall,” he said.

His fellow members also supported their leader’s new challenge. “My ZB1 members, who are like family, gave me a lot of support. When the demo came out, I asked for their opinions, and Jiwoong-hyung even sent a coffee truck to the music video set. I received such warm support from the members,” Sung Han-bin said.

A showcase celebrating the release of the first EP, DEAD:ALIVE, by Sung Han-bin, formerly of ZB1, was held at Layer Studio in Seoul’s Mapo District on the afternoon of the 12th. Sung Han-bin is performing the title

DEAD:ALIVE is an album about refusing to stop in the face of fear, pushing through pain and hardship, and breaking one’s own limits. It explores the journey of moving beyond one’s familiar self and toward a new version through the keyword “beautiful destruction.”

“I felt I needed a change as I wrapped up one chapter of team activities and prepared for a new beginning. I’ll pursue group and solo activities side by side and show you different sides of myself. As a group, we showed our youthful and bright side, but as a solo artist, I wanted to show something new and intense that no one would expect. I want to emulate the aura of Jaehyun, a senior artist from NCT. I also drew a lot of inspiration from Taemin of SHINee and Taemin of EXO,” he said.

A showcase celebrating the release of the first EP, DEAD:ALIVE, by Sung Han-bin, formerly of ZB1, was held at Layer Studio in Seoul’s Mapo District on the afternoon of the 12th. Sung Han-bin is performing the title

The title track “Undead” blends powerful guitar riffs, a grand choir, and a dynamically unfolding drum line to deliver both cinematic scale and pop sensibility. Its lyrics express a steely resolve to willingly accept any pain and hardship for you and me, and for himself.

“It’s the song that best conveys DEAD:ALIVE’s message of beautiful destruction and self-transcendence. I’m confident in my dancing and consider it one of my strengths, so I challenged myself by leaving tutting, my main dance style, out of the title track’s dance film. My voice is warm and husky, with a delicate quality, but the title track put me under a lot of positive pressure. This was the first time I wanted to run away from the recording studio. Re-recording it four or five times became an opportunity for me to grow,” he explained.

A showcase celebrating the release of the first EP, DEAD:ALIVE, by Sung Han-bin, formerly of ZB1, was held at Layer Studio in Seoul’s Mapo District on the afternoon of the 12th. Sung Han-bin is performing the title

The album also includes eight tracks spanning a range of genres, including “Killing Me,” “Insidious,” “3AM,” “Bloody Gravity,” “Other Side,” “Flash,” and “Steal the Thunder.”

Sung Han-bin will release DEAD:ALIVE at 6 p.m. today. At 8 p.m., he will hold a “Curating Session” to celebrate the album’s release, sharing the stories behind his first solo album through an exhibition, performances, and a talk.

“My goal is to make the most of the activities I can do right now. I want the members to think, ‘The leader is doing this so awesomely; I should become even cooler, too,’” he said.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.