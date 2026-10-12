Bought a camera secondhand and found celebrity photos... The people in them were Park Seo-ham and Jang Se-hyeok

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] On-set photos from the drama “Dive to You,” starring actor Park Seo-ham, have drawn attention after being discovered in an unexpected way. Photos of Park were found in an album on a vintage digital camera bought secondhand. The images, captured in an unexpected place, have caught the attention of online users.

On the 12th, an online user identified as A posted two photos on their account with the message: “I bought a vintage digital camera, and these photos were in the album... They don’t seem to be ordinary people, but I don’t know who they are. They came out well, so I hope they get to see them through the internet. Hehe.”

The people in the photos were Park Seo-ham and Jang Se-hyeok, the lead actors in the drama “Dive to You.” A posted the photos without knowing exactly who was pictured, but they later drew unexpected attention after being identified as on-set photos of Park filming the drama.

The circumstances in which the photos were found especially caught people’s attention. They were discovered by chance while someone was looking through the album on a vintage digital camera they had bought secondhand. A suspected that the people in the photos might be famous, but did not know exactly who they were, and expressed hope that the photos would reach them online.

What began as an ordinary secondhand purchase led to the unexpected discovery of the photos, prompting an interesting response online. In particular, after the images left on the camera were identified as related to Park Seo-ham’s drama shoot, people also began wondering how they had ended up on the camera.

Meanwhile, the Disney+ and Channel A weekend drama “Dive to You,” written by Kim Bo-geum and Lee On and directed by So Jae Hyun, is a first-love rescue romance about twin siblings Yoon Ha-na (Kim Ji-yeon) and Yoon Ha-ru (Jang Se-hyeok), who learn that an old camcorder can take them back to the past and travel through time to bring Jeong U-jae (Park Seo-ham) back to life. New episodes are released every Saturday and Sunday on Disney+ and Channel A.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.