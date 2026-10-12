Lee Joo-eun, girlfriend of Choi Go-gi, worries about attention on daughter ahead of move to Jeju: “There may be things that are hard to talk about”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Joo-eun, girlfriend of YouTuber Choi Go-gi, opened up about her heartfelt feelings for his daughter ahead of their move to Jeju.

On the 11th, a video titled “A month before moving to Jeju, a stroll around Suwon’s Haenggung-dong ♥ Eating, then eating some more” was posted on Choi Go-gi’s YouTube channel.

Choi Go-gi’s family is a month away from moving to Jeju Island. Lee Joo-eun called his daughter Solip over and brought up a serious topic. “My friends know all about Solip’s situation. But once we move to a new place, they might recognize her,” Lee said, expressing concern about the attention Solip might receive.

“I hope Solip will tell me if anything upsets her. There may be things that are hard to talk about. If it’s hard to talk, text me. I’ll be right by your side,” Lee said reassuringly. Solip was happy and said, “Mom and Dad are superheroes. Dad is Iron Man, and Mom is Spider-Man.”

After dinner, Choi Go-gi and Lee Joo-eun went out for a walk together. “I always come out in the evening to enjoy the fresh air. I used to go running to lose weight, too,” Choi said. “The good thing about going out in the evening is that staying home all the time can make you feel depressed and have a hard time. So I feel better when I come outside like this. If any of you are feeling down, come outside and take walks often,” he said.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Choi Go-gi is raising his daughter Solip after divorcing fellow YouTuber Yu Gae-ipp. He later began dating Lee Joo-eun, who worked as a producer for his YouTube channel, and the couple are preparing to remarry. Choi and Lee have arranged their newlywed home on Jeju Island and are preparing to move there.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.