Park Mi-sun on how her stamina has changed since battling breast cancer: “It’s quite challenging; I have a lot on my mind when I climb a mountain”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Park Mi-sun shared an update on how she has been managing her health since battling breast cancer.

On the 12th, Park posted a lengthy message on her account alongside a selfie taken while hiking.

Park began, “I climbed a mountain again today. It wasn’t anything grand, just a small mountain in my neighborhood, but even this mountain is quite challenging for my fitness level.”

She went on to write, “When you keep walking one step at a time, before you know it, you’re at the summit. There are uphill paths and downhill paths. On the uphill, you need to push a little harder, and on the downhill, relax and walk very slowly.” Comparing the process of climbing up and down a mountain to life, she conveyed the message that you need to summon a little more strength in difficult moments and take your time on the way down.

She especially emphasized the importance of moving forward at your own pace rather than comparing yourself with others. Park said, “You just need to walk one step at a time at your own pace, without worrying about other people’s pace. If you worry about the way back, you can never move forward.”

She added, “If you can’t go on, rest, catch your breath, and then go back down.” Her words conveyed her honest resolve to pause and catch her breath rather than push herself to keep moving forward, check how she is feeling, and walk slowly.

Park also spoke about her thoughts on the life ahead, mentioning her age. “I’m 60 now. I just need to steady my breathing, rest well, and slowly make my way down,” she said, adding, “I won’t think about other people’s pace; I’ll follow my own and take the path I want.”

Finally, she added, “I have a lot on my mind when I climb a mountain. I hope you all stay healthy.”

Park was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025 and stopped her broadcasting activities to focus on treatment. In November that year, she appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and revealed that doctors found lymph node metastasis during surgery, so she underwent chemotherapy and 16 sessions of radiation therapy. She admitted that she went through such a difficult time that she described chemotherapy as “treatment to keep me alive, but it felt like I was going to die.”

After recovering and returning to broadcasting, Park shared an update last June that she was continuing medication treatment and getting checkups every six months. She said she was taking care to eat well and exercising every day as she worked to manage her health.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.