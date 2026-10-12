Yoon Suk-min: One ‘pet lizard’ worth 10 million won? ‘A jackpot!’ as it hatches

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Former baseball player Yoon Suk-min was thrilled at the prospect of an unexpected windfall from a lizard he raises himself.

The Tuesday the 13th episode of SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” (hereafter “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2”) will feature three baseball legends visiting the home of Yoon Suk-min and his wife, Kim Soo-hyun, for an up-close encounter with lizards.

The episode will show special guests arriving at the home of Yoon Suk-min and his wife, Kim Soo-hyun: baseball legends Lee Taek-keun, Jeong Keun-woo and Hwang Jae-gyun. The three, who are close friends of Yoon, got a look at his pride and joy, the “lizard room.” While Lee Taek-keun and Jeong Keun-woo were full of curiosity, Hwang Jae-gyun looked terrified as soon as he saw a lizard. When he was urged to let one crawl onto his hand, he bolted all the way to the living room, shouting, “I got serious goosebumps!” Caught up with shortly afterward, Hwang screamed, and Yoon reportedly had the studio in stitches when he quipped, “He’s only tough when he’s playing baseball.” Viewers can see what the nerve-racking encounter with the lizard that sent baseball’s “tough guy” Hwang into a panic was like in the episode.

Yoon then embarked on his first-ever attempt to find a lizard a new home. For guests considering adopting one, he showed off his “lizard expert” side, sharing everything from how to feed them to tips on raising them. A short while later, when he saw a lizard hatch, Yoon couldn’t hide his excitement, exclaiming, “A jackpot against the odds!” He surprised everyone by revealing, “If you raise one well, it can be worth more than 10 million won.” The unexpected “jackpot” quickly turned the scene into a celebration. Viewers are eager to find out whether Yoon, who struck it big with the birth of an ultra-rare lizard, can also successfully place one in a new home for the first time.

Hwang Jae-gyun’s unexpected side and the birth of the ultra-rare lizard can be seen on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2,” airing Tuesday the 13th at 10:40 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.