“Wow, that was crazy. I’m really sorry”... Rapper Lee Young-ji candidly apologizes for an “epic lyric flub” during a performance

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun reporter] Rapper Lee Young-ji candidly admitted that she made several lyric mistakes during a performance and apologized to her fans repeatedly.

On the 11th, Lee Young-ji shared a video filmed by a fan along with a post on her social media, writing, “I’m sorry. Seriously, wow, that was crazy.”

The video shows Lee Young-ji heading away after finishing her performance. She greeted the fans who had been waiting for her with a bright smile.

Lee Young-ji later shared the fan’s video and candidly opened up about her lyric mistakes during the performance. “Guys, I really messed up the lyrics a lot today,” she said, acknowledging the mistakes. She then apologized to her fans again, saying, “This doesn’t usually happen. I’m really sorry. This is crazy.”

She expressed her own disappointment at getting the lyrics wrong several times, unlike usual. Lee Young-ji’s candidness in not hiding her onstage mistakes and telling her fans about them herself also drew attention.

Earlier that day, Lee Young-ji performed at the 2026 GHOST (Gyeonggi Hallyu OST) Festival, held at Imjingak Peace Nuri Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

Lee Young-ji first rose to fame as the first woman and the youngest winner of Mnet’s survival program High School Rapper, taking the title in Season 3. She currently appears on tvN’s Space Rice Cake.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.