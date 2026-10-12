'Gave birth alone' Lee Si-young: Has her second daughter already grown this much?... Shares a close-knit family photo with her two children

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Si-young drew attention after sharing a heartwarming family photo with her two children.

On the 12th, Lee posted several photos on her account with the caption, “Second family photo.”

In the photos, Lee Si-young is looking at the camera with her first son and second daughter in her arms. The three are dressed in coordinated white-toned outfits, creating a warm, affectionate atmosphere. The sight of the two children standing side by side next to their mother, and how much they have grown, catches the eye. Their natural smiles and the harmonious atmosphere come together to capture a warm family moment.

The photos are drawing even more interest because they were shared ahead of the first birthday of her second daughter, who was born last November. Alongside the sight of the two children, who have grown so much, we can also glimpse Lee’s affection for them as a mother.

Lee has consistently shared glimpses of daily life with her two children on social media. From small everyday moments to special memories with the children, she shares it all, showing her deep affection for them.

Lee married in 2017 and welcomed her first son the following year. She later announced her divorce last year and gave birth to her second daughter that same year. She currently shares daily life with her two children on social media and keeps in touch with her fans.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.