“Did you hope Jang Yoon-ju would live in a studio apartment?” Uncomfortable reactions after she reveals her “luxury home” following her move to London

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Model Jang Yoon-ju has moved to London, England, and the home she revealed has drawn continued scrutiny.

Recently, a video titled “No Meals Out, Three Home-Cooked Meals: How the Yoonjure Family Cooks at Home in the UK” was posted on Jang Yoon-ju’s YouTube channel.

After starting life in the UK so her husband could pursue his studies, Jang Yoon-ju brought even a rice cooker and took on the challenge of saving on living expenses by cooking at home. She made a range of dishes, including omelets and toast, in the spacious kitchen, and even bought pork belly to grill. “This costs less than 10,000 won,” she said, adding, “When we want Korean food, we have pork belly with doenjang and ssamjang.” She seemed pleased.

In the video description, Jang also said, “The prices of ingredients in London are more reasonable than I expected, and there’s a wide variety, all fresh.” She added, “Preparing and eating together. I think everyday happiness lies in these little moments,” expressing her satisfaction with life in London.

Some netizens’ attention, however, turned to the home where Jang lives in London. After she revealed a home with a spacious kitchen and terrace, some commented on London’s high housing prices and scrutinized her living conditions. Although she had shared how she cooked for herself to save on living expenses, attention instead focused on the size of her home and her standard of living.

Some also criticized certain netizens for paying excessive attention to celebrities’ lives. The point was that Jang has long worked as one of South Korea’s leading models, so why react negatively simply because she and her family live in a spacious home?

One netizen sharply criticized the comments, saying, “There are so many bizarre comments. Jang Yoon-ju made her debut a long time ago, and her spouse was a businessperson too—did they think she’d live in a studio apartment?” They continued, “Times have changed for the better, and it’s nice that we can get a close look at the lives of people who earn differently from us, including celebrities. But is there really any need to post bizarre comments saying there’s no need to worry about someone because they’re not salaried employees like you and live in a better home than you? There are plenty of YouTube vlog channels about people in their 20s and 30s struggling to live in studio apartments, so I hope you’ll watch those and find comfort in seeing that many people are in the same position as you.” Other netizens added comments such as, “She’s a top model in Korea; she should get a home like that,” and, “She’s made it as a top model in Korea, so of course she lives in a home befitting her status. These comments are bizarre—do they think she should be struggling in an ordinary studio apartment?”

Meanwhile, Jang said she moved to London for her husband’s studies after Jung Seung-min was accepted into a master’s program at a graduate school in London last December.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.