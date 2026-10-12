Lee Dong-gun and Jo Yoon-hee’s daughter Roa has a striking look... What’s with the bandage on her forehead?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Jo Yoon-hee shared an update from her trip to Japan with her daughter, Roa.

On the 11th, Jo Yoon-hee shared several photos taken while enjoying a trip with her daughter Roa in Nagoya, Japan.

The photos showed Jo Yoon-hee and Roa exploring various parts of Nagoya and making special memories. The affectionate atmosphere between the mother and daughter as they posed side by side at their destination made for a heartwarming sight.

Now 9 years old, Roa caught people’s attention with her looks, which increasingly resemble her mother Jo Yoon-hee’s as she grows. Her distinct features and small face, along with her long limbs and striking proportions, drew admiration.

A bandage was also visible on Roa’s forehead, seemingly covering an injury, which caught people’s attention. Online aunties who saw it responded with concern, asking, “Is she okay?”

Actress Hwang Jung-eum also showed her affection for the mother and daughter by commenting on the post, “Ah, so pretty ♥.”

Jo Yoon-hee married Lee Dong-gun in 2017, and they had a daughter, Roa, but divorced in 2020. Jo Yoon-hee previously shared her daily life with Roa on the JTBC variety show “Brave Solo Parenting: I Raise Them,” which aired in 2021.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.