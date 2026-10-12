Agency CEO apologizes on idol’s behalf... “Insufficient guidance; we’re sorry” after idol’s inappropriate remarks eight months into their career (Full Text)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Amid controversy over Chaser member Ren’s inappropriate remarks on a paid fan communication platform, the head of the agency personally apologized and pledged to prevent a recurrence.

On the 12th, Go Yun-young, CEO of Howling Entertainment, the agency representing the group Chaser, bowed in apology in an official statement, saying, “First, I sincerely apologize to all the fans who were hurt and disappointed by Ren’s remarks.”

Go continued, “Our company also takes seriously the fact that artists’ words and actions toward fans come with an equal measure of responsibility. Even so, I believe there were shortcomings in the company’s management and guidance regarding this incident.” Go acknowledged that there had been failings not only in the artist’s own words and actions, but also in the agency’s management and guidance.

Go added, “Above all, I regret that we disappointed the fans who trusted and supported Ren,” and promised, “We will use this incident as an opportunity to look more carefully at artists’ words and actions and all aspects of their communication with fans, and do our utmost to provide education and oversight so that this does not happen again.”

Finally, CEO Go apologized again, saying, “I will work to regain your trust through our actions going forward, rather than letting this end as an apology in words alone. Once again, I sincerely apologize to all the fans who were hurt.”

Earlier, Ren came under fire for inappropriate remarks on a paid platform for communicating with fans. Criticism arose that Ren had hurt fans by reacting emotionally while exchanging messages with them directly.

At the time, one fan expressed disappointment to Ren after Ren logged on to the platform, saying, “I kept waiting.” Ren reportedly explained that the login was right after work, then replied, “Ah, what do you want me to do? Why are you getting on my case? You keep getting on my nerves.”

Since the remarks were made in a space created to foster close communication with fans, fans who saw them continued to express disappointment. Critics particularly said it was inappropriate to respond emotionally to fans who had communicated with and supported the artist through a paid platform.

With the agency’s CEO personally apologizing over the controversy and accepting responsibility for oversight, attention is also turning to how Ren will respond. The agency has pledged to prevent a recurrence, and observers will be watching to see whether it can ease fans’ disappointment and rebuild the trust that has been lost.

Meanwhile, the five-member group Chaser, of which Ren is a member, debuted last February with the single album “Sweet Like Sugar.”

The following is the full text of CEO Go Yun-young’s statement.

Hello. I’m Go Yun-young, CEO of Howling Entertainment.

First, I sincerely apologize to all the fans who were hurt and disappointed by Ren’s remarks.

Our company also takes seriously the fact that artists’ words and actions toward fans come with an equal measure of responsibility. Even so, I believe there were shortcomings in the company’s management and guidance regarding this incident.

Above all, I regret that we disappointed the fans who trusted and supported Ren.

We will use this incident as an opportunity to look more carefully at artists’ words and actions and all aspects of their communication with fans, and do our utmost to provide education and oversight so that this does not happen again. I will work to regain your trust through our actions going forward, rather than letting this end as an apology in words alone.

Once again, I sincerely apologize to all the fans who were hurt.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.