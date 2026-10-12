Yang Se-jong wraps up Japan fan meeting... heartfelt reflection: “A happy day”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Actor Yang Se-jong successfully wrapped up his fan meeting in Japan.

Yang Se-jong held his fan meeting, “Midnight Letter,” in Tokyo, Japan, on the 10th. It was his first fan meeting in Japan in about a year.

Yang Se-jong opened the fan meeting by singing “Good Night, Good Dream” by Nerd Connection. He caught fans up on how he has been, sharing various stories, including about tvN’s recently concluded “Spooky Romance.”

He spent meaningful time connecting closely with fans through interactive programs, including “Midnight Mission,” where he completed missions fans had submitted in advance; “Midnight Mailbox,” where he answered their questions; and “Midnight Party,” a game segment he enjoyed with them.

Yang Se-jong wrapped up the fan meeting by singing Kim Kwang-seok’s “On the Street.” He said, “Even though a year has passed, it was a day when I received so much energy from the great love and appreciation you continue to show me. I’ll come back to you with a new project, so until then, I hope you stay healthy and happy. It was truly a happy day for me. Thank you for making me happy.”

Yang Se-jong is currently considering his next project.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.