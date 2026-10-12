Lee Soo-geun’s wife gets a cast after complaining of fracture pain... Heartbreaking update as she uses crutches

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Park Ji-yeon, wife of TV personality Lee Soo-geun, showed her support for Kang Ye-won by attending the expo for her cosmetics brand on crutches despite a leg injury.

On the 11th, Kang Ye-won posted a video on her social media along with the message, “Thank you for making the trip despite feeling unwell.”

The video shows Park Ji-yeon at an expo for a cosmetics brand Kang Ye-won recently launched.

Park Ji-yeon was seen carefully making her way around with a cast on one foot and crutches in both hands, drawing attention.

Kang Ye-won could not hide her surprise and gratitude at seeing Park Ji-yeon come to the expo for her despite her leg injury. Kang Ye-won expressed concern, saying to Park Ji-yeon, “Did you really have to come like this? I deliberately didn’t invite you.” She added, “I was so surprised, especially since your leg is bothering you. Thank you so much,” conveying both her regret and gratitude.

Park Ji-yeon previously revealed on social media on the 8th that she was going through a difficult time because of severe pain at the fracture site. She shared, “The place where I broke a bone hurt like gout for four days, and I spent the night crying,” prompting sympathy.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-yeon married comedian Lee Soo-geun in 2008, and they have two sons. In 2011, while pregnant with her second son, she developed kidney problems due to preeclampsia and received a kidney transplant from her father. However, the transplanted kidney did not function properly, and after undergoing dialysis up to that point, she added her name to the waiting list for a brain-dead donor in 2021 so she could receive another transplant.

Later, her older brother came forward as a kidney donor, and Park Ji-yeon underwent a second kidney transplant last August.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.