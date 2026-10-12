Bae Hyun-sung of 'Silnagwon' Is Handsome Even in the AI Era

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Bae Hyun-sung of 'Silnagwon' Is Handsome Even in the AI Era

A preview screening of the film 'Silnagwon' was held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actor Bae Hyun-sung poses. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, cjg@sportschosun.com / 2026.10.12/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeGun, Jung
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