Bae Hyun-sung of “Silnakwon” looks handsome!

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Bae Hyun-sung of “Silnakwon” looks handsome!

The press screening for the film “Silnakwon” was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actor Bae Hyun-sung poses. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.10.12/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeGun, Jung
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