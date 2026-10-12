Bae Hyun-sung of “Silnakwon” looks handsome!

The press screening for the film “Silnakwon” was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actor Bae Hyun-sung poses. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.10.12/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
Published
The press screening for the film “Silnakwon” was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actor Bae Hyun-sung poses. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.10.12/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.