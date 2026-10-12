Kang Ae-ri-ja: “My second husband was given six months to live after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer... 43 rounds of chemotherapy alone” (“While You’re Sick”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On “While You’re Sick,” Kang Ae-ri-ja recalled when her husband was given a terminal prognosis after being diagnosed with end-stage pancreatic cancer.

Kang Ae-ri-ja’s caregiving story was featured on MBN’s “While You’re Sick,” which aired on the 11th.

Kang Ae-ri-ja recalled when her husband was diagnosed with end-stage pancreatic cancer. “He said his back hurt, that he couldn’t even go to the bathroom, and that everything he ate tasted bitter. I went to a neighborhood hospital without thinking much of it, but they said it seemed to be end-stage pancreatic cancer,” she said. The tumor was a massive 7.6 cm. Kang continued, “They said the cancer had spread to several places, including the duodenum, lungs and liver, and told us to go to a bigger hospital. Hearing that, it felt like the sky had fallen. Over those two or three days, I cried more than I had in my entire life.”

Her husband had even been given six months to live. “It’s the kind of thing you hear about in movies; I never imagined I’d hear it myself. When they said I had six months left, I felt scared, angry and sad. I pretended to take it calmly, but I couldn’t hold back my tears, and I cried a lot,” he said.

“I couldn’t let my husband go like this. I told him I’d make sure to save him, even if I had to chew it up and swallow it,” Kang Ae-ri-ja said. “The tumor was large and the cancer had spread extensively, so surgery and chemotherapy weren’t possible. But his attending doctor said we should try anything we could and recommended chemotherapy, so we started right away,” she said.

But the side effects of chemotherapy made it difficult for her husband even to eat. Kang Ae-ri-ja said, “After he started chemotherapy, severe vomiting caused him to collapse from hypoglycemic shock. He couldn’t eat anything and became so weak he couldn’t even walk. I started thinking he could die because he wasn’t able to eat. We decided to try to get him to eat 3,000–3,500 kcal a day, so I looked for foods he could manage. Then one day he said he wanted watermelon. That summer, he ate 50 to 60 watermelons. He could eat cold foods, so he kept asking for things like naengmyeon, kongguksu and buckwheat noodles. I cooked for him every day and fed him. I split his meals into eight a day,” she said, astonishing viewers.

After difficult chemotherapy and Kang Ae-ri-ja’s efforts, her husband succeeded in reducing the size of the tumor. Kang said, “After 31 rounds, the tumor had shrunk from 7.6 cm to 0.2 mm. Then he had surgery and 12 more rounds of chemotherapy. They said there were no cancer cells left in his body and let him ‘graduate.’” Her story was met with applause.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.