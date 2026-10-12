Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng are light eaters, but she is taken aback by brother-in-law Kim Kang-woo's family's appetite: "I can't get used to it"

[Sportschosun reporter Yuna Jung] Actress Han Hye-jin could not hide her amazement at the extraordinary appetites of her nieces and nephews, the children of her brother-in-law Kim Kang-woo.

Recently, a Shorts video titled "Is your sister's food bill manageable?" was posted on actress Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

The video showed Han Hye-jin dining at a restaurant with her older sister, Han Moo-young, her nieces and nephews, and her daughter, Si-on.

Watching her nieces and nephews eat so well, Han Hye-jin said, "When I watch the kids eat, I start eating really fast too."

Her older sister, Han Moo-young, replied, "The kids have been eating a lot lately," adding, "Yesterday, we had three servings of pork belly and five servings of pork ribs, then each had two bowls of rice and one serving of naengmyeon." Her answer astonished everyone. Han Hye-jin added in a caption, "Families with two sons really are different. That's an amount we couldn't even imagine eating at our house."

As dish after dish arrived, leaving barely enough room on the table, Han Hye-jin looked flustered and asked, "Didn't you order too much?" One of her nieces or nephews calmly replied, "We can take it home," drawing laughs. Han Hye-jin shook her head in disbelief, saying, "I really can't get used to being around a family of big eaters."

Han Hye-jin previously said in a video with her husband, soccer player Ki Sung-yueng, that they both eat small portions. At the time, she said, "My husband eats very little for an athlete. He's such a light eater," adding, "We always leave a lot of food and talk about who ate less and who ate more."

Kim Kang-woo married Han Hye-jin's eldest sister, Han Moo-young, in 2010.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.