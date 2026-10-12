Oh Eun-young’s “several million won” consultation fee controversy: “If it’s expensive, don’t go... It’s justified if she’s the country’s top authority”

Screen capture from Oh Eun-young Report: Marriage Hell

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] A medical school professor came out in defense of psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young after controversy arose over claims that her consultation fees, which run to several million won, are too expensive.

On the 11th, Professor Kim Hyun-cheol of Yonsei University College of Medicine posted on his social media a piece titled “What Is Fair Compensation for Knowledge Workers?” and addressed the controversy surrounding Dr. Oh’s consultation fees.

On the 11th, Professor Kim posted on his social media a piece titled “What Is Fair Compensation for Knowledge Workers?” and addressed the controversy surrounding Dr. Oh’s consultation fees.

“There was a lot of debate over Dr. Oh Eun-young’s consultation fees. People said an hour could cost up to several million won,” Professor Kim said. “I thought that price wasn’t necessarily too high for an hour with the leading expert in a field.” He added, “That’s all the more true when you compare it with the appearance fees earned by top singers and the compensation of leading figures in other fields.”

Professor Kim also noted that Dr. Oh is self-employed and runs her own clinic, saying, “In a capitalist society, people are free to set whatever price they want. If consumers think it’s expensive, they don’t have to go.”

Professor Kim also recounted how he had recently been invited by a government agency to deliver, and had accepted, a keynote address at a debate forum for the general public, and mentioned his speaking fee.

The speaking fee he found when checking what he needed to report in advance under the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act was 300,000 won. Professor Kim said he felt insulted by the 300,000-won fee, but decided to give the lecture for free rather than turn it down, in order to preserve his self-esteem. He said he raised the issue on behalf of lecturers who might be invited in the future, and that the agency subsequently began procedures to adjust its speaking fees. He also asked how the value of intellectual and physical labor should be treated.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.