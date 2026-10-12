“You’re so thin!” Fans worry as Kim So-young, Oh Sang-jin’s wife, loses 14 kg just six months after giving birth

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim So-young has revealed how her weight has changed since giving birth to her second child.

On the 12th, Kim So-young shared a chart recording changes in her weight, saying, “I weighed myself for the first time in a while. I feel like I’ve settled at 54–55 kg.”

The chart showed her weight changes from August 26 to October 12. Kim So-young has consistently remained in the 54-kg range since August 26, with the recorded figures fluctuating between the 53-kg range and 54.6 kg and showing a stable trend without major changes.

Kim So-young previously revealed that her weight had risen to 69 kg before giving birth to her second child. She lost about 10 kg within a month of giving birth and has maintained a weight in the 54-kg range ever since, drawing attention.

Fans have also continued to express concern over her noticeably changed appearance lately. The previous day, one fan worried about her health, telling Kim So-young, “Unnie, you’re so thin. You’re eating properly, right?”

Kim So-young reassured her fans, replying, “That’s because that arm is the thinnest part of my body, so it looks that way!”

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married broadcaster Oh Sang-jin, a fellow former MBC announcer, in 2016. She gave birth to a daughter in 2019 and welcomed her second child, a son, last April.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.