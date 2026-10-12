Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye pull out all the stops for daughter Jae-i’s second birthday... Their home becomes a toy paradise

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye celebrated their daughter Jae-i’s second birthday by filling their home with balloons and stuffed animals and even making cookies themselves to give her a special birthday.

On the 12th, a video titled “A Surprise Birthday Party Prepared in Secret for Jae-i: A Special Day Planned by Mom and Dad” was posted on the YouTube channel Happy Dahong.

That day, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye prepared a surprise birthday party for their daughter Jae-i.

Earlier, when Kim Da-ye asked what she wanted for her birthday, Jae-i listed lots of stuffed animals she wanted. Then Kim Da-ye asked, “What about balloons?” and Jae-i replied, “I like them.” Kim Da-ye promised, “Mom will get you lots of balloons and stuffed animals.”

While they were getting ready for the birthday party, Jae-i went for a walk with her grandparents. As she enjoyed playing with a ball and buying stuffed animals, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye began decorating the house in earnest.

Kim Da-ye put a lot of care into decorating, filling the space from the entryway to the living room with Jae-i’s favorite stuffed animals and balloon decorations. Park Soo-hong also made cookies himself for his daughter, showing just how doting a father he is.

When Jae-i returned from her outing and saw the home decorated by her mom and dad, she exclaimed, “Wow.” Then, on finding the balloons and stuffed-animal gifts, she beamed with a smile, unable to hide her joy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.