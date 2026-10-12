'Seojun Mom' Park Se-mi to Marry Boyfriend of Two Years, a Year Her Junior, in October

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Park Se-mi, known as 'Seojun Mom,' will marry her boyfriend of two years, who is one year younger than her, in mid-October.

On the 12th, a video titled 'Everyone, I'm Getting Married' was posted on the YouTube channel 'Hello Semi.'

That day, Park Se-mi announced the news herself, saying, "I'm getting married. I've decided to tie the knot." She added, "I'll think about whether to reveal the groom's face. For now, I'll leave it to your imagination—you can just imagine he's handsome," drawing laughter.

The two, who said they first met through an introduction by a personal trainer, looked back on their first meeting. Asked about his first impression of Park Se-mi, her fiancé said, "She was just the 'Seojun Mom' I used to see. Rather than thinking, 'Wow, she's beautiful,' at first sight, she was exactly what I expected." He added, "She's prettier now." Park Se-mi quipped, "Because I got remodeled?" drawing laughter.

Park Se-mi also candidly said, "I don't think either of us fell in love at first sight. I think our first impressions were neither good nor bad."

Asked when she decided to get married, Park Se-mi said, "After we'd been dating for more than a year, I started thinking that we could get married." She continued, "We've been together for more than two years, and he still gives me a foot massage every day. He hasn't changed. The longer we're together, the better he treats me." She praised her fiancé, saying, "He treated me so well even at the beginning of our relationship, but now he treats me much better. I don't think there's another man like him in the world."

She also shared the story behind the proposal. Showing off the ring she received from her fiancé, Park Se-mi recalled the moment, saying, "I really had no idea."

She continued, "One day, I came home after work and the door to the house had been changed, so I went in saying, 'What?' But then I thought, 'This must be a proposal.'"

She added, "You're supposed to cry when it's a proposal, aren't you? I was a little nervous, wondering what I would do if I couldn't cry." She continued, "My boyfriend had decorated the house so beautifully, but he didn't have a suit, so he was wearing one he'd worn three years ago."

Park Se-mi said, "My boyfriend had prepared a letter, so I thought, 'This is going to be a flood of tears,' but then he suddenly said, 'Semi,' and burst into tears. I was ready to cry, but it turned out completely the other way around," drawing laughter.

Finally, she said, "Anyway, we're getting married, and it'll take place around mid-October." She added, "I'll share stories about the wedding, the preparations, and the meeting between our families along the way."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.