Ji Yeon-su gets by on 850,000 won in child support, quits part-time job at ‘gomtang restaurant’ as home-shopping debut nears (Yeonsurobda)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Broadcaster Ji Yeon-su, who has spoken about insufficient child support and financial hardship, is taking on live shopping.

On the 12th, a video titled ‘Ji Yeon-su’s Home Shopping Debut Imminent! Finding Her Personal Color (Waist Measurement Revealed)’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Ji Yeon-su’s Yeonsurobda.’

That day, Ji Yeon-su called someone and excitedly, yet urgently, shared the news: “Get here quickly. I’m in big trouble. I introduced cosmetics in Jeju last time, and now I’m going to be making my way into live shopping.”

Her joy at this new opportunity was brief, as Ji Yeon-su opened up about her concerns over preparing for the broadcast. “Look at me. I don’t know what to wear or what to do,” she said, sounding at a loss.

She then cupped her face and said, “When an opportunity this big comes along, I really want to look beautiful, but I don’t know how. I’m worried. We need to figure it out together.” She candidly expressed her wish to look her best ahead of an important appearance.

The producer, hearing this, asked Ji Yeon-su about her usual skincare routine and said, “People really loved your bare face last time.” Ji Yeon-su bashfully replied, “I’m so embarrassed that you said I looked pretty without makeup.” She appeared without makeup that day, too, showing off her natural charm.

Ji Yeon-su also introduced skincare products she had regularly used herself. “As I mentioned last time, I found out about this after seeing Suzy. I ended up advertising a product I use myself,” she said. Smiling, she added, “I use the same product as Suzy. I want to follow in her footsteps, even if only by a little.”

Afterward, Ji Yeon-su visited a company that offers personal color assessments and style consultations to prepare in earnest and look better on screen. She reviewed her style ahead of this new venture, showing her determination to take on live shopping.

Ji Yeon-su married Eli Kim, a former member of the group UKISS, in 2014, and they had a son, Minsu. They divorced in 2020. She is currently raising their son on her own, while Eli Kim recently made headlines with news of his remarriage.

This past June, Ji Yeon-su drew attention when she spoke about the child support she receives from her ex-husband, Eli Kim: “I get 850,000 won. But the minimum child support is 640,000 won. That’s the amount paid for the youngest child.”

Last August, she also revealed on her YouTube channel that she had been working part-time at a gomtang restaurant, hiding the fact that she was a broadcaster, to cover living expenses and child support.

She recently said she had quit the part-time job because of an injury to her right arm. Despite being in constant pain, she had only received physical therapy. When she finally went in for proper treatment, she was told that all the muscles were torn and she was in no condition to work.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.