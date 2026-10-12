‘Seojun Mom’ Park Se-mi reveals her fiancé, whose looks are celebrity-worthy: “I’m finally getting married”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Ahead of her wedding, Park Se-mi, known as ‘Seojun Mom,’ revealed her fiancé’s face alongside wedding photos. He is one year younger than her.

On the 12th, Park Se-mi posted wedding photos on social media along with the message, “Everyone, I’m getting married this week! I’ve found my closest partner, someone I can play and laugh with and eat delicious food with for the rest of my life.”

In the photos, Park Se-mi looked every bit the happy bride-to-be, perfectly pulling off everything from a pure-white wedding dress to a chic black one. Her fiancé, who is one year younger, also caught people’s attention with his handsome, celebrity-like looks.

Park Se-mi said, “I wanted to contact each of you personally and share the news, but with one hectic day after another, there are many people I haven’t had a chance to reach out to,” adding, “I hope you won’t feel hurt.”

She then exclaimed, “I’m finally getting married!!!!!!!!” expressing her excitement and joy ahead of the wedding.

Park Se-mi, who was born in 1990, is a comedian recruited through KBS’s open recruitment process. She rose to popularity playing the character Seojun Mom on the YouTube channel Psick Univ.

▶ Full text of Park Se-mi’s post

Everyone, I’m getting married this week!

I’ve found my closest partner, someone I can play and laugh with and eat delicious food with for the rest of my life.

I wanted to contact each of you personally and share the news, but with one hectic day after another, there are many people I haven’t had a chance to reach out to.

I hope you won’t feel hurt 😢

If any of my acquaintances haven’t heard from me, please feel free to contact me via KaTalk or DM! I’ll get you a wedding invitation.

I’m finally getting married!!!!!!!!

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.