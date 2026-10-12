“You’re already slim”... Expert amazed by Ji Yeon-su’s unbelievably tiny 23-inch waist at 47 (Yeonsurupda)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Ji Yeon-su, who is 47 this year, is preparing to make her home-shopping debut and underwent a personal color and body-shape analysis. Her slender waist and thin frame were revealed, drawing attention.

On the 12th, a video titled “Ji Yeon-su’s Home-Shopping Debut Is Coming Up! Finding Her Personal Color (Waist Measurement Revealed)” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Ji Yeon-su’s Yeonsurupda.”

That day, ahead of her home-shopping appearance, Ji Yeon-su visited a professional consultancy to find colors and styles that suited her. First, as she began a facial-shape analysis, she said of her face, “I think I have a heart-shaped face.”

After looking at Ji Yeon-su’s face, the expert explained, “Your face is narrower horizontally than it is vertically. It’s a slightly long shape, but if you gain a little weight, it’ll become more oval.” The expert added that, considering the proportions of her face, a little more fullness in her cheeks would suit her, saying, “You’re already slim.” Ji Yeon-su’s subscribers had also consistently expressed the hope that she would put on a little weight. The expert stressed that not only external balance but also the impression she gives on camera is important. He advised, “People don’t sense energy when they see you. The energy they perceive is important, too.”

The body-shape analysis followed. Ji Yeon-su, who is thin overall, particularly drew attention for her slender waist. After checking her waist measurement, the expert exclaimed, “It’s exactly 24 inches,” and explained that it looked as though it could measure as little as 23 inches if cinched tightly.

The expert also analyzed the proportions of Ji Yeon-su’s hips and shoulders. He said, “Your hips are slightly wider than your shoulders. You have an hourglass shape. It’s an hourglass that’s a little fuller on the bottom, but it’s not a triangle shape.” He added, “Your shoulders fall in such a straight line that your waist is also very tightly slim.”

Ji Yeon-su married Eli Kim, a former member of the group UKISS, in 2014, and they had a son, Minsu, but divorced in 2020. She is currently raising her son on her own, and Eli Kim recently made headlines with news of his remarriage.

Last June, Ji Yeon-su drew attention when she spoke about the child support she receives from her ex-husband, Eli Kim: “I receive 850,000 won. But the minimum child support is 640,000 won. That’s the amount for the youngest child.”

Last August, she also revealed on her YouTube channel that she was working part-time at a gomtang restaurant while hiding the fact that she was a TV personality, in order to cover her living expenses and child support. She recently said that she had quit the part-time job because of an injury to her right arm.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.