Han Chae-ah stunned by father-in-law Cha Bum-kun’s lavish spending as he opens his wallet for his granddaughter’s shopping: “Put in whatever you want”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Han Chae-ah revealed the unusually doting side of her father-in-law, Cha Bum-kun.

On the 12th, a video titled “Han Chae-ah’s Story of Finding Healing at Her In-Laws’ Home #3” was posted on Han Chae-ah’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Han Chae-ah and her family visiting her in-laws’ home in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, during the last Chuseok holiday. Han arrived in the evening and shared a meal prepared by her mother-in-law. The next morning, she enjoyed a round of golf with her father-in-law, Cha Bum-kun, and her husband.

After returning from golf, Han Chae-ah also showed the garden her mother-in-law had tended herself. She explained, “My mother-in-law lived in Goheung for three years and liked it so much that she settled there. At first, there was nothing in the garden, but she tended to every bit of it herself.”

The next day, Cha Bum-kun took his granddaughter and her friends shopping at Daiso. Hearing that their grandfather would buy things for them, the children each picked up a basket and filled it with things they wanted.

Cha Bum-kun encouraged the children to shop, saying, “You have to put things in quickly while Grandpa’s buying things for you. Put in whatever you want.” As each child filled a shopping bag, Han Chae-ah marveled at her father-in-law’s lavish spending, saying, “More than 70,000 won was spent at Daiso.”

Even after they returned home, Cha Bum-kun sat beside his granddaughter and shared dinner with her, showing his caring side as a grandfather.

Meanwhile, Han Chae-ah married Cha Se-jji, the son of former national team coach Cha Bum-kun, in 2018, and they have a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.