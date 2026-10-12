After laying low amid the ‘Injection Auntie’ controversy, Key shares a photo with Onew after 10 months, capturing their heartwarming friendship

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Su-hyun] SHINee member Key captured fans’ attention by sharing a sweet photo of himself with Onew.

On the 12th, Key shared a photo of himself sitting alongside Onew.

Key, who is known for his exceptional fashion sense, caught the eye once again with his stylish outfit that day.

In the photo, Key is winking with one eye and wearing a playful expression.

Onew, seated beside him, is smiling brightly and making a flower pose with both hands. The pair’s relaxed and affectionate vibe made for a heartwarming sight.

The sweet photo of Key and Onew has also drawn attention to the enduring friendship among SHINee’s members.

Key, who had briefly suspended his activities following the controversy, recently resumed them by taking the stage with his fellow SHINee members.

After becoming embroiled in the so-called ‘Injection Auntie’ controversy last December, Key apologized in a handwritten statement, saying, “I reflect on not having paid closer attention to those around me.” He later stepped down from some of the programs he had been appearing on, including MBC’s ‘I Live Alone,’ and temporarily suspended his activities.

Key returned to perform for fans with SHINee’s full lineup last May. He met them at a solo concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul’s Olympic Park and later performed at Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.