Jung Woong-in Calls Out Jang Hang-jun's Swagger: “What a Cocky Attitude”... Jang Jin: “Hope We Don’t Meet” (Zzanbro)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Director Jang Jin and actor Jung Woong-in had viewers laughing with their unrestrained banter about their close friend, director Jang Hang-jun.

On the 12th, director Jang Jin and Jung Woong-in appeared on the YouTube channel “Zzanbro Shin Dong-yup” and shared memories involving their classmates from Seoul Institute of the Arts’ class of ’89.

That day, Jung Woong-in mentioned their classmates, saying, “Lee Dong-woo, Kim Jin-soo, Kim Na-woon and Song Young-kyu are among our classmates.” Jang Jin pointed out, “How can you talk about them and leave Jang Hang-jun out?”

Jung Woong-in explained, “Jang Jin and Jang Hang-jun are in a league of their own. They’re the only two among our classmates who became directors. The two Jangs.”

Jang Jin then joked that Jang Hang-jun shouldn’t be put on the same level as him. “No. Rank Jang Hang-jun differently. Hang-jun isn’t playing in my league anymore—put him in a higher one,” he said, drawing laughs.

He went on to share his honest feelings about Jang Hang-jun’s recent popularity. “I’m honestly so happy Hang-jun is doing well,” Jang Jin said, joking, “I think I might finally get treated to a meal by him before I die.” Hearing this, Shin Dong-yup quipped, “Jang Hang-jun wasn’t that happy when Jang Jin was doing well, though, was he?” sending the room into laughter.

Shin Ho-cheol also shared an anecdote about Jang Hang-jun and Jang Jin. “As far as I know, when director Jang Jin was nominated for the Baeksang Arts Awards, director Jang Hang-jun was on tenterhooks. I heard he cheered when Jang Jin didn’t win,” he revealed.

Jung Woong-in chimed in, “That’s human nature,” adding to the laughter. Shin Dong-yup said, “Even so, seeing director Jang Hang-jun doing well must make you really happy,” and Jung Woong-in replied, “He was so full of himself.”

Jung Woong-in bluntly said of Jang Hang-jun, “Man, that guy’s really gotten cocky,” but added, “I see him often and have a drink with him, so Jang Hang-jun is still the same.” The point was that although he teased Jang Hang-jun about his success, he knew his longtime friend hadn’t changed.

Shin Ho-cheol drew another laugh by saying, “These days, we call that ‘swaggering around.’” Jang Jin joined in with a joke of his own: “I haven’t seen him lately, and I hope we don’t meet in the future either.” The two continued their unrestrained banter, the kind only close friends can get away with.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.