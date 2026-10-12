Jung Woong-in Speaks Out About the ‘Shin Dong-yup Bruising Incident’: ‘I Have to Endure It,’ Despite Unfair Rumors of Beating Up a Junior (Zzanbro)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] The circumstances behind rumors that actor Jung Woong-in was the so-called “devil senior” during his time at the Seoul Institute of the Arts were brought up again.

On the 12th, director Jang Jin and Jung Woong-in appeared on the YouTube channel “Zzanbro Shin Dong-yup” and shared memories involving their classmates from the Seoul Institute of the Arts’ class of 1989.

That day, Shin Dong-yup brought up the rumor, saying to Jung Woong-in, “What really surprised me was hearing that (Senior Woong-in) had bullied his juniors when he was in school.”

He went on to explain, “There was a story about me, too, so I wondered, ‘What is this about?’ But it was something the guys said on variety shows to get laughs, and it got distorted.” The point was that stories shared on variety shows for laughs came to be reported as though they were real incidents.

Shin Dong-yup also stressed that the rumor that Jung Woong-in had bullied his juniors was untrue. He asked rhetorically, “Doesn’t that make no sense? If we’d had those kinds of feelings when we were in school, would we have pleaded with Jung Woong-in, saying, ‘Let’s do it, let’s do it,’ when planning with the production team of ‘Three Friends’?”

Jung Woong-in had previously been known by the nickname “the terrifying senior at Seoul Arts,” alongside rumors that he had beaten up his school junior Shin Dong-yup.

Shin Dong-yup said that at the time, after joining a physically demanding club, he spread his legs nearly 180 degrees while doing intense stretches on the first day. He was injured so badly that he could hardly walk the next day.

Describing what happened, he said, “From just below my genitals on the inside, all the tiny blood vessels burst, leaving the area pitch-black. It was a horrific sight,” astonishing listeners. The anecdote came to be known as the so-called “bruising incident.”

But the story spread with sensational headlines, contrary to its original intent, and was taken to mean that Jung Woong-in had bullied or assaulted a junior.

Shin Dong-yup expressed remorse, saying, “Then it suddenly occurred to me that Jung Woong-in has a daughter. That’s not right.” He was mindful that a story he had mentioned on a variety show for laughs could burden the person involved and their family.

Jung Woong-in responded, “If there had been something I needed to explain, would I have said that? I didn’t forcibly tear anything, either. But even the word ‘tore’ is problematic.” He appeared uneasy about wording that could lead people to mistake what happened for intentional harm. Shin Dong-yup lightened the mood with a laugh, saying, “My capillaries burst if I go even a little past 90 degrees.”

Jung Woong-in went on to express his distress at the sensational way the past anecdote was being discussed. He said, “It’s so upsetting to have to put up with things like that to keep going, but I have to endure all of it from now on.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.