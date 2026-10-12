After Leaving “Mr. House Husband”... Lee Min-woo’s Wife Lee Ami Looks Hard to Believe She's a Mother of Two Daughters

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Ami, wife of Lee Min-woo, a member of the group Shinhwa, shared glimpses of her life as a mother.

On the 12th, Lee Ami shared a glimpse of her life with her second daughter.

The photos showed Lee Ami taking her daughter for a walk in a stroller. Wearing a sporty-style skirt, Lee Ami drew attention with her slim figure and lovely looks, making it hard to believe she is a mother of two.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-woo married Lee Ami, a third-generation Korean-Japanese woman 11 years his junior, last March. Lee Ami was a single mother with a daughter at the time, and after the two registered their marriage last year, they welcomed their second daughter in December of that same year.

Lee Min-woo appeared on KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband 2,” where he shared without holding back how he and Lee Ami came to marry and what daily life was like for their family, earning viewers’ empathy. However, he left the show after its June 13 broadcast.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.