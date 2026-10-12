Avid smoker Shin Gi-ru admits to a “quit-smoking addiction”: “Should I quit smoking?... I want to hear people say they see me in a new light”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Shin Gi-ru admitted to falling into what is known as a “quit-smoking addiction,” getting carried away by the idea of resolving to quit even though unable to give up cigarettes.

A video titled “What Happens When Three Global Comedians Get Together? | Three Comedians Get Together 2 | EP.01” was posted on the YouTube channel VIVO TV on the 12th. Shin Gi-ru, Baek Jin-kyung and Yoo Byung-kwon appeared in the first installment of “Three Comedians Get Together.”

Shin Gi-ru admitted that day, “Lately, I’ve been thinking about quitting smoking.” Baek Jin-kyung was exasperated, asking, “How many times have you been saying this since last year?” Shin replied, “I’ve thought about it a few times, but I can’t seem to.”

Yoo Byung-kwon then diagnosed it as “quit-smoking addiction.” Baek Jin-kyung added, “You’re getting high on the fact that you’ve decided to quit smoking.”

Shin Gi-ru readily admitted, “You read me well. It’s a good thing to talk about wherever I go.” She went on to say candidly, “When I say things like, ‘I’m trying to quit the things I’m addicted to,’ I want to hear people say, ‘Shin Gi-ru, I see you in a new light.’”

Baek Jin-kyung said, “You’re completely taken with yourself,” while Yoo Byung-kwon also analyzed, “You’re addicted to finding how cool you are when you describe it as having kicked the habit,” prompting laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.