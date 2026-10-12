“Clothes only tall people can wear?” Han Hye-jin gets ahead of misconceptions about her own brand

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Model Han Hye-jin has launched a clothing brand and taken on the role of director.

A video titled “Han Hye-jin finally launches a clothing brand” was uploaded to Han Hye-jin’s YouTube channel on the 12th.

In the video, Han Hye-jin announced the launch of her clothing brand. “I’m launching a clothing brand this time,” she said. “I’m launching it under the name ‘Hedit’ in collaboration with experts who have built up years of know-how in the apparel industry.”

Han Hye-jin explained that she had been preparing to launch the brand since the summer. She came up with ideas, tried on samples, checked revisions, and held several rounds of meetings to complete the collection. The video showed her trying on the final samples herself and carefully examining their design, materials and fit.

As she tried on the master samples and carried out a final review, Han Hye-jin explained, “People watching might misunderstand and wonder, ‘Would clothes that fit someone that tall fit us, too?’ These are all model samples—clothes made for Han Hye-jin.” She pointed out how they differ from products for general consumers.

Han Hye-jin showed her distinctive fashion sense, paying close attention to even the smallest details. She offered specific suggestions for revisions, from the length of the zipper pull to the designs of the sleeves and neckline, and also gave her assessment of the comfort and practicality after trying on the products herself.

She also shared the direction she wants to take the brand. “It’s about comfortably and stylishly filling my wardrobe with basics for everyday life,” Han Hye-jin said. “I talked most often about wanting to make items that aren’t too trend-driven and can be worn in any season without looking out of place.”

She also opened up about what led her to take part in the clothing collaboration. “As I’ve worked as a model in the fashion industry, I’ve received a lot of clothing collaboration offers over the years,” Han Hye-jin said. “But I wasn’t emotionally ready, and I think I often felt deep down that I was a working model, not someone who could make clothes.” She added that she had often thought of her job as expressing herself by wearing clothes rather than making them, and said she had turned down or put off several offers. “As time went by, I felt more at ease, and I think that’s how I came to take on this project,” she added.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.