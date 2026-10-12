Lee Chan-won repaid his mother 10 times the amount he borrowed from her: “I gave her my entire first settlement, but she hasn’t spent it and is keeping it”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Lee Chan-won said he gave his parents all of his first settlement, which was more than 20 million won.

Lee Chan-won, the “Trot Crown Prince,” appeared as a guest on Kstar’s “What Are You Saving It For?,” which aired on the 12th.

Lee Chan-won said that the first settlement he received after appearing on TV CHOSUN’s “Mr. Trot” was the first thing he gave in full to his mother.

Lee Chan-won had previously said he moved to Seoul with money he had saved from part-time jobs so he could appear on “Mr. Trot.” But when Seoul’s cost of living proved higher than expected and he ran short of living expenses, he borrowed 2 million won from his mother. He recalled, “My mom sent me the money even though she was worried. It must have been a really large sum for her.”

Lee Chan-won said he sent all of it to his mother as soon as he received his first settlement. “I thought I should repay the 2 million won I got from my mom tenfold,” he said. “On the day I received my first settlement, I really sent the whole amount to my mom’s bank account, down to the last won.”

“My first settlement was actually more than 10 times that amount. The appearance fee for ‘Mr. Trot’ wasn’t much, but after that I did several follow-up programs, and several months’ worth of payments came in all at once,” he explained.

He added, “I sent the entire first settlement to a bank account in my mom’s name, and gave my dad the entire settlement the following month.”

Lee Chan-won said, “My mom still hasn’t spent that money. She opened a separate bank account and keeps it there. It’s driving me crazy.” He added, “Of course I’m grateful, but it’s frustrating. I give it to her to spend, so why doesn’t she?”

He also confided, “My parents are still living in the same house they moved into 18 years ago. Since they’re getting on in years, I thought they should be able to live more comfortably and urged them to move, but they won’t.”

Lee Chan-won said, “They say that if they suddenly moved and got a nice car just because their son had made it, it would bring shame on their son. They say they don’t want to do that.”

He added, “My father drove a manual car for 17 years, but after a long effort to persuade him, he finally changed cars at the end of last year.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.