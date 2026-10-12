“You’ve really become a full-fledged actress” Jeongyeon, who left JYP, shows off a dramatically different look, radiating innocent charm

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jeongyeon of girl group TWICE drew attention with an update showing her more mature aura.

On the 12th, Jeongyeon shared several photos on her social media, along with a maple-leaf emoji.

In the photos, Jeongyeon completed a calm yet chic autumn look with a gray sleeveless top and a brown-toned cardigan. With her hair braided long and hanging down, she struck natural poses, such as resting her chin or smiling with her eyes closed.

Her well-defined features and noticeably more delicate aura stood out, even with her understated styling. She captivated viewers with a mature, innocent charm unlike before. Now sharing the same agency as her older sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon, she also drew attention by showing an aura reminiscent of an actress.

Meanwhile, Jeongyeon recently left JYP Entertainment and made a fresh start at Baro Entertainment. Her older sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon, is also represented by Baro Entertainment.

Jeongyeon is set to take on a new challenge by expanding into acting while continuing her work as a singer and member of TWICE. Attention is focused on what she will do next.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.