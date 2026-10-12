“Does Mom Like Multilevel Marketing More Than Her Family?” The Couple with 100 Million Won in Debt Who Keep Accusing Each Other, and Their Eldest Son’s Words (Oh Eun Young’s Report)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] A couple in their 13th year of marriage who cannot stop accusing each other appeared on MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell.” As financial difficulties and conflict over the wife’s network marketing business came to light, the words their eldest son had for his mother added to the poignancy.

The “Accusing Couple” appeared on MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” which aired on the 12th.

The husband, who had submitted a story to the show, opened up about his desperation, saying, “I submitted my story because I wanted to survive.” The wife, too, was going through a difficult time, no less than her husband.

The husband said, “I can’t communicate well with my wife. Amid the discord, both our eldest child and my wife are struggling,” adding, “After thinking about it for a year, I decided to appear on the show.” The wife, meanwhile, said she had considered various ways to protect her family and was “at a crossroads, wondering whether it’s right to show the children their mother and father like this.”

The couple’s conflict continued in their daily life. The wife got up at 6:10 a.m. and prepared breakfast after watching a toast recipe video her husband had sent her, but their voices rose when she failed to make it the way he wanted. The wife also appeared upset by her own lack of cooking skills.

Financial difficulties were also a major source of conflict for the couple. The husband worked managing a laundromat and making deliveries, while the wife continued to work two jobs, including a service job caring for older people in the area. The couple had total debts of 100 million won, including a mortgage on their apartment and debts incurred while operating a taekwondo studio.

The wife’s network marketing business was a particular source of the husband’s dissatisfaction. She had been involved in the business for about 10 years, and the husband estimated that the amount invested so far had reached 20 million to 30 million won. The program also showed sales products piled up throughout the house.

The husband complained that his wife’s network marketing business had also affected the operation of their taekwondo studio in the past, saying, “It’s like a real religious cult.” The wife, by contrast, said, “I found healing through network marketing. I also gained strength and energy from good lectures and training,” expressing a very different view.

The children’s education also came under scrutiny. According to the husband, the wife had their eldest son listen to lectures related to network marketing even before he started attending school classes. He said that if the boy got bored and skipped ahead in a video, she would make him watch it again.

Jang Dong-min referred to a scene in which the wife went to meet a customer even though her eldest son had not eaten breakfast, and asked whether this had happened often. The husband claimed that she generally did not take proper care of the children. He also said that she sometimes gave them shakes from the network marketing business for breakfast, adding, “Instead of using not being able to cook as an excuse, I wish she would try harder.”

Most poignantly, the husband revealed that his eldest son had once written down and shown his mother the words, “Does Mom like her multilevel marketing work more than her family?” As financial pressures mounted and trust between the couple eroded, attention also turned to the feelings of the children caught at the center of the conflict.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.