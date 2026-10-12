Lee Ju-yeon, linked to G-Dragon in dating rumors, says, “I’ve been on lots of dates by the Han River,” and opens up about dating during her idol days

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Ju-yeon, formerly of After School, candidly revealed that she went on dates by the Han River several times while active with the group.

On the 12th, a video titled “Would You Like to Join Me for a Simple but Special Han River Food Picnic?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ju-yeon of the Week.”

That day, Lee Ju-yeon got behind the wheel to head to the Han River for a picnic, carrying rice burgers she had made herself. When she said it had been a while since she last drove, the production team checked the car and, after spotting scratches in several places, asked with concern, “Are you sure it’s okay?”

But Lee Ju-yeon took it in stride, saying, “It’s scratched, but I’m just going to leave it unrepaired. I’ll get it fixed all at once.”

She then made the production team nervous by saying, “I wear glasses when I drive, but I forgot to bring them.” As the crew continued to express concern, Lee Ju-yeon coolly told them, “Everyone, don’t worry.”

Later, when asked whether she had ever gone to the Han River while active with After School, Lee Ju-yeon candidly replied, “I used to go to the Han River a lot back then. I went on lots of dates. I did, too.”

She added, “That was all a long time ago. There was nowhere else to go back then,” and continued, “I’m free now. I really don’t pay much attention to it. These days, I can just wander around and people don’t really recognize me.”

Lee Ju-yeon previously revealed on a TV show that she received a lot of advances from male idols while she was active with After School.

At the time, she said, “The stylists passed along (contact information). There was at least one member in each boy group (who made a move on me),” surprising people. She added, “It wasn’t just me; the other members got that, too.”

Lee Ju-yeon debuted as a member of After School in 2009, but left the group in 2014 and moved into acting.

Lee Ju-yeon has been caught up in dating rumors with G-Dragon of BigBang several times in the past. Last year, when rumors that they had reunited surfaced and the fifth dating rumor broke, G-Dragon’s agency issued an official statement saying, “The dating rumors involving G-Dragon and Lee Ju-yeon are not true.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.