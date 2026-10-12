“Drunk, urinating in the closet...” Husband protests, “I’m not an alcoholic,” despite a child abuse report and five police callouts (Marriage Hell)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] The husband’s behavior—including urinary accidents and violence after drinking, as well as actions suggesting suicidal intent—was revealed on MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” shocking viewers.

The episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” broadcast on the 12th, showed a couple in their 13th year of marriage, dubbed the “complaining couple,” in conflict over the husband’s serious drinking problem and violence.

That day, the wife urged her husband to visit a hospital specializing in alcohol counseling.

The wife said, “I can’t say exactly when it started, but whether there was a blizzard or not, he would go out drinking no matter what. I couldn’t understand it.” She said she had suffered for a long time because of her husband’s drinking problem. Although she had struggled with it since she was pregnant with their first child, she continued a tense exchange with her husband, who refused to go to the hospital.

The couple had previously drawn up a written pledge over his drinking problem. According to the wife, it committed him to abstaining from alcohol and actively seeking counseling and treatment. The pledge had been written just three days before filming.

The wife said that when she sought counseling in the past, a doctor recommended immediate hospitalization. But her husband worried about living expenses, and his family strongly opposed hospitalization, so he ultimately opted for medication instead.

By contrast, the husband said, “I’m not an alcoholic. I did drink a lot when things were difficult. That was in the past,” maintaining that he no longer had a problem. He also became angry and clashed with his wife for treating him as an alcoholic.

The footage shared by the wife, however, showed her husband drunk and urinating in a closet, shocking viewers. “When my husband comes home after drinking, I can’t sleep. He has urinary accidents wherever he is,” she said. “We even threw away the bed we used to have. The smell and cleanup are no joke. He makes a mess and then just passes out.”

His strange behavior after drinking did not stop there. The wife claimed that when he was extremely drunk, he sometimes engaged in self-harming behavior, such as hitting himself. She also said that when he used to run a taekwondo studio, he would sometimes wander around the neighborhood drunk.

The wife also opened up about an incident in which her husband behaved in a way that suggested he might take his own life in front of their first child. “We used to fight often, and perhaps the stress had built up for my husband. Once, he went up to the rooftop and said, ‘I want to die.’ It happened in front of our first child, and it even resulted in a child abuse report,” she said. Her husband had also had his driver’s license revoked twice for drunk driving. After hearing the story, Jang Dong-min said, “This is a severe case,” underscoring how serious it was.

Violence against the wife was also mentioned. She described what happened: “I was bent double and restrained, so I didn’t even know what condition my body was in. I begged him to let me go, then called the police.” According to the wife, police had been dispatched over her husband’s drunken violence five times this year alone.

Repeated drinking problems, violence between the couple, and dangerous situations unfolding in front of their child—all as their conflict escalated to a serious level. This raised concerns about the need for professional treatment and measures to ensure the family’s safety.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.