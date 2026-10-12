Pageant alumna girlfriend’s overbearing behavior stuns even Lee Hyori: “Even Sang-soon can’t put up with that”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] A woman with a beauty pageant background surprised even Lee Hyori with her unusual demands of her boyfriend and her love of trendy hotspots.

The episode of JTBC’s “Love War,” which aired on the 12th, revealed tensions between Lee Ju-hyang, a striking beauty and a third-place finisher at Miss World Korea, and her devoted boyfriend Park Jin-seong, who serves as her hands and feet.

Lee Ju-hyang, a third-place finisher at Miss World Korea, appeared on the show that day. She currently runs a clothing brand and was also involved in designing clothes herself. “I take part in many events that can move the hearts of the public,” she said.

Her boyfriend, Park Jin-seong, said they started dating after he fell in love with Lee Ju-hyang at first sight when he saw her across a crosswalk. The couple, now in their fourth year together, said their conflicts deepened after Lee Ju-hyang won a beauty pageant earlier this year. “It feels like all our affection was used up after the pageant win. A wall is building between us,” they said, voicing concerns about how their relationship had changed.

Lee Ju-hyang enjoyed trends and new experiences so much that she described herself as a “dopamine addict.” “I want to party all night,” she said. She enjoyed all kinds of parties, including festivals and Waterbomb, and was also hooked on visiting various pop-up stores.

Lee Ju-hyang was especially determined to experience trendy places and foods for herself. She would travel as much as an hour and 40 minutes for a bakery crawl, and sometimes wait three hours to try salt bread that had become a sensation on social media.

But amid sweltering heat, with the heat index topping 40°C, tensions between the couple over visiting hotspots reached a peak. Park Jin-seong had to endure the long wait while carrying everything from his girlfriend’s bag and parasol to a bag of bread, and eventually could no longer hide how exhausted he was. “I feel like I’m going to collapse waiting. It’s so hard in this heat,” he said, voicing his frustration.

Watching this, Lee Hyori was also astonished by Lee Ju-hyang’s exceptional love of hotspots. “Even Sang-soon can’t put up with that,” she said in amazement.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.