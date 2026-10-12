Cha Tae-hyun Opposes 'Finding Genius' Alum Jeon I-su Advancing: “What Is There to Gain from Competing?” (Our Ballad 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Cha Tae-hyun revealed the unexpected reason he did not press the pass button, despite being moved by the performance of Jeon I-su, a former Finding Genius contestant.

On the 12th, Jeon I-su, a 10th-year painter and writer who appeared on Finding Genius, took part in SBS’s large-scale audition project Our Ballad 2.

That day, Jeon I-su took the stage in a distinctive outfit and caught everyone’s attention. He introduced himself: “I’m Jeon I-su, an 18-year-old from Jeju who is a painter and writer and loves music.”

Jeon I-su, who drew attention in the past after appearing on SBS’s Finding Genius, delighted viewers with how warmly he had grown up. Having published 20 children’s stories and presented 500 paintings, he had established himself as a painter and writer. This time, he caught people’s interest by taking on a new field: music.

Jeon I-su explained how he got started in music: “An uncle I’d known since I was little left a guitar at our house because he wasn’t using it. My younger sibling and I kept playing with it, and handling the instrument helped me think more about and understand songs and music. I think singing, like drawing, had become a way for me to express myself.”

He also explained why he decided to take part in Our Ballad 2. Jeon I-su said, “I don’t really know what makes someone sing well or badly, but I thought that if I sang in a way that conveyed my sincerity and the beauty of the song, that would be singing well.” He added, “I thought it was a good opportunity to convey my sincerity to many people through song.”

The song Jeon I-su chose that day was Patti Kim’s “You, My Friend.” He expressed his deep affection for his younger siblings, saying, “The friends the song talks about are my younger siblings. To me, they’re the biggest and most precious gifts my mother has given me.”

He continued, “Just because they’re my younger siblings doesn’t mean they’re people who are younger than me, have learned less, and need me to protect them. To me, they’re friends and companions, and sometimes even the reason I live.”

Jeon I-su delivered an emotionally moving performance while playing the guitar himself. He received 118 votes, securing his place in the next round.

As the Top 100 Ears panel continued to heap praise on him, Cha Tae-hyun said, “I feel bad saying this, but personally, I really hoped the pass light wouldn’t come on. That’s why I didn’t press it.”

He explained, “I wanted many people to see just this moment of I-su’s music here. I had complicated thoughts about whether it was right for him to go on to the next round and compete.” He added, “I wondered what he would really gain by competing here. Personally, I was worried that only bad things might come of it, so I opposed it.”

He continued, “Now that he’s made it through, my heartfelt wish is that thanks to I-su, our friends will get to encounter another world.” He encouraged him, saying, “Don’t listen to the bad things people say; do what you want.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.