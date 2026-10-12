Ahn Jae-hyun, who divorced Goo Hye-sun, suddenly gets teary-eyed during daytime drinks by the Han River: “Why do I feel like I’m about to cry?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Ahn Jae-hyun opened up about the everyday experiences he missed out on because he debuted at an early age while enjoying a relaxing time by the Han River.

On the 12th, a video titled “I Went All Out on a Sashimi Picnic with Daytime Drinks by the Han River” was posted on Ahn Jae-hyun’s YouTube channel.

That day, Ahn introduced the “sashimi picnic,” a trend that has recently caught on among younger people. “When you go on a picnic, you usually eat chicken or pizza, have beer, or eat ramen, right? But apparently people are eating sashimi,” he said, describing the new picnic trend.

Ahn said he could barely remember ever laying out a mat and eating by the Han River. “It feels like such a long time ago that I laid out a mat and ate by the Han River. In my memory...” he said. When a member of the production team asked, “A few decades ago?” he replied, “I think it was even longer ago than that.” Enjoying a sashimi picnic himself, he gazed at the view of the Han River and marveled, “It’s amazing that something like this exists in Seoul.”

Later, when a member of the production team asked, “There must be so many things you haven’t been able to do because you’re famous. It must be hard to just go out and have fun whenever you want,” Ahn nodded and said, “I debuted too early.”

He wiped at the corners of his eyes as he said, “I think that might actually be better,” then remarked, “Why do I feel like I’m about to cry? Is it because the sunset is so beautiful?” His words left a curious lingering impression.

Ahn opened up about how ordinary daily life feels unfamiliar to him because he moved out on his own and debuted at an early age. “I really moved out on my own so early, and started working early too, so this kind of culture feels so unfamiliar. I have nothing to do unless I’m filming,” he said. Even enjoying a little leisure by the Han River was, in a way, an unfamiliar experience for him.

Ahn married actress Goo Hye-sun in 2016, but they divorced in 2020. Since then, he has shared glimpses of his daily life on his personal YouTube channel and stayed in touch with fans. More recently, he appeared on MBC’s “I Live Alone,” where he also shared his life as a single man.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.