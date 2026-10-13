Kim Bo-sung Turns Out to Have Come from a 'Silver-Spoon Family'... 'Baseball in the Yard and Even a Swimming Pool' (Heo Seok)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actor Kim Bo-sung revealed that he grew up in a remarkably privileged household during his school years.

On the 12th, a video titled 'Revisiting the Scene of Kim Bo-sung's 13-to-1 Legend!' was released on the YouTube channel 'Heo Seok Kim Bo-sung.'

That day, Kim Bo-sung introduced a friend who had gone to Daeseong High School with him and was one of the so-called 'handsome trio.' Recalling Kim Bo-sung's family from their school days, the friend said, "His family was so well-off that we played baseball in the yard."

Kim Bo-sung added, "There was a swimming pool, too." His friend also reminisced about those days, saying, "We'd swim in the pool and even pick pears and eat them." People were intrigued when the family's home, with its spacious yard and even a swimming pool, was revealed.

The friend also talked about Kim Bo-sung's looks and popularity during their school days. He said, "When he was young, he was a bit of a soft, gentle type. He looked like a young aristocrat, did well in school, and was extremely popular," adding, "The girls back then went crazy trying to date him."

Kim Bo-sung smiled with satisfaction at his friend's praise. Even the production crew expressed admiration, prompting the friend to emphasize again, "I'm telling you what really happened. I don't make things up," which brought more laughter.

The friend went on to explain, "He did well in school and looked like a soft, gentle type, but inside he was tough and masculine." In other words, despite his gentle appearance, he had a strong, masculine side.

Kim Bo-sung also acknowledged his popularity. He recalled, "Even in high school, not just elementary school, girls would come and hang around outside my house."

The friend also spoke candidly about Kim Bo-sung's dating history. He said, "You had way too many girlfriends. You became human after meeting your wife. If you hadn't met her..." His comment sent the room into fits of laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.