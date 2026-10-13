Karina Lookalike Beauty Pageant Contestant Orders 190,000 Won Worth of Desserts, Treats Boyfriend Like a “Slave”: “I’m the One in Charge”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yuna] Lee Juhyang, a third-place titleholder at Miss World Korea, was embroiled in a conflict over her excessive demands of her boyfriend and their dating expenses, while even Lee Hyori, who was watching, voiced concern.

On the 12th, JTBC’s Love War showed the conflict between Lee Juhyang, a glamorous third-place titleholder at Miss World Korea, and her devoted boyfriend Park Jin-seong, who was at her beck and call.

Lee Juhyang, a third-place titleholder at Miss World Korea, appeared on the show that day. She currently runs a clothing brand and works as a businesswoman, also taking part in making clothes herself.

Lee Juhyang introduced herself as looking like Karina of aespa and confidently said, “When I was younger, people told me I looked like Lee Na-young and Han Ye-seul.” Seo Jang-hoon appeared flustered, saying, “I’m asking because I’m worried about you today, but are you going to be okay?” Lee Hyori also gave her honest opinion: “You have your own charm, Juhyang. But you don’t look like Karina.”

Lee Juhyang’s boyfriend, Park Jin-seong, was a job seeker hoping to become a dietitian. The couple, now in their fourth year together, said their conflict deepened after Lee Juhyang won an award at a beauty pageant early this year.

Lee Juhyang enjoyed visiting popular spots and showed an unusual enthusiasm for trendy desserts. She traveled for an hour and 40 minutes for a bakery crawl and even waited three hours to try salt bread that had gone viral on social media. Park Jin-seong, who waited alongside her in sweltering heat with the feels-like temperature topping 40 degrees Celsius, gradually grew exhausted.

The show also revealed how she put her boyfriend to work running various errands, such as asking him to buy cosmetics during a date or take photos at a pool party. Park Jin-seong sighed at his girlfriend’s requests but quietly stayed by her side. However, as the demands continued, his exhaustion was plain on his face. Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul, Go Joon-hee and the other cast members watching could not hide their surprise.

In an interview with the production team, Lee Juhyang stunned viewers by saying, “My boyfriend has to do everything I tell him to. He can’t rebel. I think I’m the one in charge.”

The cost of their dates was no small matter, either. After the two visited six popular cafes, the bill came to 192,800 won in total. Park Jin-seong said, “Honestly, dating expenses are a burden. I also can’t understand going to six dessert shops in one day,” adding, “For that money, I think I’d have pork belly and soju.”

When the production team asked Park Jin-seong whether he should effectively be getting paid a salary, he replied, “It’s okay because I’m doing it for my girlfriend.” Lee Hyori voiced concern, saying, “I’m worried. Devotion without a paycheck has never ended well.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.