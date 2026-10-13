'Girl Group Visuals' Stir Up a Buzz: Jung Woong-in's Second Daughter Is Preparing for SNU in a Surprising Update... 'She's Even Quit Social Media' (Zzanbro)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jung Woong-in shared an update on his second daughter, Jeong So-yoon. Jeong So-yoon, who once drew attention for looking like a member of NewJeans, is reportedly focusing on her studies and has even quit social media, with the goal of getting into Seoul National University.

On the 12th, director Jang Jin and Jung Woong-in appeared on the YouTube channel Zzanbro with Shin Dong-yup, sharing memories with their fellow students from the Seoul Institute of the Arts class of 1989.

That day, Jung Woong-in shared how he currently lives separately with two of his daughters. He said, “My second daughter went to Yewon Arts Middle School. She commuted to school by shuttle bus from Bundang.”

He recalled, “She must have found it hard back then. When she moved on to Seoul Arts High School and the distance to Pyeongchang-dong grew even greater, my second daughter would gaze quietly at the moon and say, ‘Dad, can’t we go?’”

In the end, Jung Woong-in rented a small house in Pyeongchang-dong and moved there with his eldest and second daughters. He explained that his youngest daughter wanted to attend middle school with her elementary-school friends, so she decided to stay with his wife.

Jung Woong-in also gave an update on his eldest daughter. Speaking about his 20-year-old daughter, who is the same age as Shin Dong-yup, he said, “She didn’t get in last year. She’s preparing now,” revealing that she is preparing to retake the entrance exam.

When the conversation turned to director Jang Jin’s son having entered university, Jung Woong-in joked, “(Jang Jin’s son) is doing really well, and (Shin Dong-yup’s daughter) is doing really well at dance. Our kid is doing a great job going to cram school,” making everyone laugh.

Later, when Shin Ho-cheol asked, “Isn’t your second daughter really famous now?”, attention turned to Jung Woong-in’s second daughter, Jeong So-yoon. She previously drew attention for her resemblance to NewJeans, and has said that she deleted her social media account and would focus on her studies to get into a good university.

Speaking about his daughter’s studies, Jung Woong-in said, “It seems she’s cut everything off to focus on studying. Her goal is to get into Seoul National University, like Shin Dong-yup’s daughter.” He added, “That’s what it takes to get into SNU.”

It was particularly eye-catching that Jeong So-yoon is reportedly studying with the goal of entering Seoul National University’s College of Fine Arts.

Meanwhile, Jung Woong-in married Lee Ji-in in 2006, and they have three daughters. His eldest daughter, Se-yoon, previously appeared on MBC’s Where Are We Going? and became known to viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.